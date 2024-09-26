Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 122.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average is $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

