NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

