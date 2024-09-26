NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE NL opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.51. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.10%.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 405,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NL Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 59.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

