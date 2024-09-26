Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.38.

NYSE:MTN opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $244.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

