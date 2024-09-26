NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of NOV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in NOV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.