Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

PAG opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,280,000 after buying an additional 99,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

