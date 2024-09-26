Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAM. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.75.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

PAM opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.89. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $62.66.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 41,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

