Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $256.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.70. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Littelfuse by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $100,662,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

