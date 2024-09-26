PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.55.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $1,964,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PG&E by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,352,000 after buying an additional 14,998,472 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

