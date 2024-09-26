Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PNW opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,450 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $198,409,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after buying an additional 1,379,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

