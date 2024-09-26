WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. WH Group has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Featured Articles

