Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

