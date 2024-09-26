Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POR. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

