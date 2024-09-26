Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Winland Price Performance

Shares of WELX opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.