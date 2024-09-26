Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $312.00

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.18), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 510 ($6.83) to GBX 480 ($6.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.14. The firm has a market cap of £755.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,056.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 3,125.00%.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

