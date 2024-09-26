Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Shares Up 10.1%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 771,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 798,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Seed Innovations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott purchased 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,189,500 ($2,931,842.53). In other Seed Innovations news, insider Lance De Jersey bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,390.47). Also, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £2,189,500 ($2,931,842.53). Insiders own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.