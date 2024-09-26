Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.24 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 506,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 262,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.08).

Ondine Biomedical Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.56.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

