GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 1,995,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,738,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.41.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

