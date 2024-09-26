Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,031.15 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

