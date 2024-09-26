Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 16.2%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 11,981,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 13,869,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

