Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,991 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,976,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,783.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

