Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Cavco Industries worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $422.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.32. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $444.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVCO

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.