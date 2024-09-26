Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 119,214 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Insmed worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $25,242,000.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

