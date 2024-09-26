Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,124,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after purchasing an additional 703,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,934,000 after buying an additional 111,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.5 %

CNS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

