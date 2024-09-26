Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

QQQE opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

