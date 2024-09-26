Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,916 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $338,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,502,000 after purchasing an additional 761,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $39,347,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $79.92 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

