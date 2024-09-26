Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $23,211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $40,063,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

