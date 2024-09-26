Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 242,744 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

