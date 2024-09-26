Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,895 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,788,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 352,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

