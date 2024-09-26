Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 96,172 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.18% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $639,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $580.63 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

