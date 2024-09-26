FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 266,898 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $8,680,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 160,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $4,631,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.