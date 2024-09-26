Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

