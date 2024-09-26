Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.99 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.45.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

