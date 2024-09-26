Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $795.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.