Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.