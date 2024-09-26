Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 401,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 211,130 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth about $4,406,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 151,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at $2,453,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $838.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

