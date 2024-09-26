Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 286,654 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

WBD stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

