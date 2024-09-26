Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 660,722 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 844,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 660,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

