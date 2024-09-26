Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Display worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $207.31 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.58.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

