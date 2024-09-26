Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,084 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 148,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 121.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.