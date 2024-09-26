Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $378.05 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $393.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

