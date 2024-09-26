Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.