Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 83.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

