Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7,100.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,100 ($95.07) and last traded at GBX 7,170 ($96.01), with a volume of 67101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,160 ($95.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($129.75) to GBX 9,580 ($128.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($107.12) to GBX 7,000 ($93.73) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($131.23) to GBX 8,150 ($109.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,158 ($122.63).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,773.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,898.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,812.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 6,230.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin J. Thompson acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,655 ($102.50) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($65,602.57). Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.