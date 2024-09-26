Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.90

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.32), with a volume of 474266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.30 ($1.32).

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £593.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.