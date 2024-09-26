Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Down 13.8%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.44). 9,989,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 1,731,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.67).

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £846.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,893.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.