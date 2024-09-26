Currys (LON:CURY) Trading 8% Higher

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.15 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 84.70 ($1.13). 10,376,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 4,214,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.40 ($1.05).

Several analysts have issued reports on CURY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Currys to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 92 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 91.80 ($1.23).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.10. The company has a market capitalization of £944.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4,135.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 258,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £209,654.73 ($280,737.45). In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 258,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £209,654.73 ($280,737.45). Also, insider Steve Johnson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($39,100.16). 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

