Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Stock Price Up 28.9%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 91,876,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average session volume of 14,072,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The company has a market cap of £6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

