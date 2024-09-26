Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 8.4%

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 3,480,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 909,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.96 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.53.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

