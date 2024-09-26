American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $75.28 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

